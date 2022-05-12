UrduPoint.com

US Not Working With China, Russia On Repatriation Of IS Fighters - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 05:08 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The United States is not working with Russia and China on the repatriation of their nationals who have been detained in Iraq and Syria after joining the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), US Acting Principal Deputy Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the ministers of the US-led coalition met in Morocco. The US delegation was led by Under Secretary Victoria Nuland.

"We work with our partners to support them with managing the detainees, the total number of fighters is of ten thousands range. Yes the population from Russia and China make a portion of non-Iraqi and non-Syrian fighters, we are trying to facilitate their return, we are not working with Russia and China on the repatriation at the moment," Landberg said.

Deputy Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat IS Doug Hoyt said that he cannot put an exact number on detainees of Russian and Chinese origin.

The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been carrying out airstrikes and other operations against the IS in Iraq since August 2014 and in Syria since September 2014. In Syria, the coalition has been operating without the approval of the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.

