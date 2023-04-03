UrduPoint.com

US Not Yet Decided On 'Attendance Levels' During Russia's Presidency Of UNSC - Envoy To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 09:52 PM

US Not Yet Decided on 'Attendance Levels' During Russia's Presidency of UNSC - Envoy to UN

The United States has not yet decided on its "attendance levels" during Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in April, but intends to carry out the business of the UNSCl during this time, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The United States has not yet decided on its "attendance levels" during Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in April, but intends to carry out the business of the UNSCl during this time, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"We haven't decided yet on what our attendance levels will be, but we intend to carry out the business of the Security Council during this month," Thomas-Greenfield said during a stakeout.

The ambassador also said that she has no plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his visit to New York in April to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council in April.

