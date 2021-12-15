UrduPoint.com

US Notes Importance Of Diplomacy After Russia Warns Of Missile Deployment In Europe

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Notes Importance of Diplomacy After Russia Warns of Missile Deployment in Europe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The United States finds it important to engage in deescalation and diplomacy, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, after Russia warned it may be forced to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe if American weapons systems of this type appear on the continent.

"NATO is a defensive alliance, nothing has changed in that regard despite the rhetoric of the Russians or the other leaders around the world. We have spoken about the importance of engaging and deescalation and diplomacy. Now is not the time to take steps that would do it the opposite," Psaki said in a press briefing on Tuesday. "We remain focused on diplomacy, on engaging with our NATO partners, engaging with Europeans, engaging with the Ukrainians and the Russians, as I just outlined it even as we speak."

