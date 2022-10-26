WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The United States has been notified about Russia's annual nuclear exercise Grom and Washington considers it to be in compliance with the existing transparency commitments, US Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"Yes, the US was notified and, as we've highlighted before, this is a routine annual exercise by Russia, and so, in this regard, Russia is complying with its arms control obligations, and its transparency commitments to make those notifications and so that is something that we'll continue to keep an eye on," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Russia will conduct its annual strategic nuclear exercise Grom that tests the country's nuclear-capable systems. While the location of the Grom exercise is currently unknown, NATO's similar Steadfast Noon exercise is set to take place some 600 miles away from Russia, according to US officials.