US Notifies UN Chief Of Withdrawal From WHO Effective July 6, 2021 - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Notifies UN Chief of Withdrawal From WHO Effective July 6, 2021 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Washington has officially notified UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutertes about its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) effective July 6, 2021, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

"On 6 July 2020, the United States of America notified the Secretary-General, in his capacity as depositary of the 1946 Constitution of the World Health Organization, of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, effective on 6 July, 2021," Dujarric said.

