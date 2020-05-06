UrduPoint.com
US Notifies WTO Of Compliance With 2019 Ruling Against Boeing - Trade Agency

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

US Notifies WTO of Compliance With 2019 Ruling Against Boeing - Trade Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The US has complied with a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling by eliminating Boeing tax reductions that were deemed subsidies, the Office of the Trade Representative (USTR) said on Wednesday.

"With Washington State's repeal of this relatively minor tax reduction, the United States has fully implemented the WTO's recommendation, ending this dispute," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.  "This step ensures that there is no valid basis for the EU to retaliate against any US goods."

Lighthizer was referring to Washington State's repeal in March 2020 of a preferential state tax rate for aerospace manufacturing, which WTO valued at $3.

2-4.3 billion.

At the same time, the release accused the European Union of continuing to heavily subsidize rival aircraft manufacturer Airbus, in violation of past WTO findings. The USTR said the EU is doing little to comply with separate WTO findings against European subsidies for Airbus.

In 2011, the WTO ruled that the EU provided Airbus $17 billion in unfair subsidies from 1968 to 2006. Due to EU inaction, the US obtained permission to impose countermeasures amounting to $7.5 billion.

