UrduPoint.com

US Now Considers Basketball Star Brittney Griner 'Wrongfully Detained' By Russia - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2022 | 07:10 PM

US Now Considers Basketball Star Brittney Griner 'Wrongfully Detained' by Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The United States now considers American basketball star Brittney Griner to be "wrongfully detained" by Russia, the ESPN sports channel reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the know.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at a Moscow airport on February 18 after a police dog alerted officers to vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

People close to Griner declined to clarify reasons why the US government has changed its position, and did not confirm possible discussions about her release. However, the new classification of her status means that Washington will no longer wait for the decision of a Russian court and may seek to negotiate her return to the US, the report said.

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson, who has multi-year experience in negotiating prisoner releases, has agreed to help in Griner's case, which experts consider to be a critical step toward the return of the athlete, according to the report.

ESPN quoted a State Department spokesperson who said that US authorities think Russia "has wrongfully detained" Griner. "With this determination, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens will lead the interagency team for securing Brittney Griner's release," they said.

Griner was playing for the Russian basketball club UMMC Yekaterinburg during the off-season at the Women's National Basketball Association in the United States. Next hearing in her case is scheduled for May 19.

Last week, Moscow released ex-American marine Trevor Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in in Russia, in exchange for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year sentence in the US.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Sports United Nations Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia Washington Oil Yekaterinburg Lead United States February May Women Gold Olympics Government Vaping Airport Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

10 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

19 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

19 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

19 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

20 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.