US Now Considers Basketball Star Brittney Griner 'Wrongfully Detained' by Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The United States now considers American basketball star Brittney Griner to be "wrongfully detained" by Russia, the ESPN sports channel reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the know.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at a Moscow airport on February 18 after a police dog alerted officers to vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

People close to Griner declined to clarify reasons why the US government has changed its position, and did not confirm possible discussions about her release. However, the new classification of her status means that Washington will no longer wait for the decision of a Russian court and may seek to negotiate her return to the US, the report said.

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson, who has multi-year experience in negotiating prisoner releases, has agreed to help in Griner's case, which experts consider to be a critical step toward the return of the athlete, according to the report.

ESPN quoted a State Department spokesperson who said that US authorities think Russia "has wrongfully detained" Griner. "With this determination, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens will lead the interagency team for securing Brittney Griner's release," they said.

Griner was playing for the Russian basketball club UMMC Yekaterinburg during the off-season at the Women's National Basketball Association in the United States. Next hearing in her case is scheduled for May 19.

Last week, Moscow released ex-American marine Trevor Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in in Russia, in exchange for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year sentence in the US.