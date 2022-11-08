UrduPoint.com

US Now Main Supplier Of Gas To Europe, Replacing Russia - EU Spokesman For Climate Action

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 07:35 PM

US Now Main Supplier of Gas to Europe, Replacing Russia - EU Spokesman for Climate Action

The United States is currently the major supplier of gas to the European Union, replacing Russia, EU Spokesman for Climate Action and Energy Tim McPhie said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The United States is currently the major supplier of gas to the European Union, replacing Russia, EU Spokesman for Climate Action and Energy Tim McPhie said on Tuesday.

"With regards to the volume of gas the US is now our major source of gas imports replacing Russian imports," McPhie said at the European Commission (EC) midday briefing.

On March 25, the US and the EC created a joint working group aimed at reducing Europe's dependence on energy resources from Russia, through diversifying the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and reducing the need for natural gas. On Monday, the US-EU Task Force on Energy Security met in Washington.

Europe committed to increase the imports of LNG by 50 billion cubic meters in 2023 compared to 2021.

"As to prices obviously it all depends on the market. We are in the process of seeing whether there is a way to ensure that this arrangement mirrors a stable market context, obviously this is something that involves industries rather than governments," McPhie added.

European countries started actively searching for alternatives to Russian energy supplies after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, worsening the energy situation in the world.

