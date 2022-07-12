UrduPoint.com

US NSA Attacks RaHDit's Website - Russian Hacker

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The US National Security Agency have attacked NemeZida (Nemesis), a website of the Russian hacker group RaHDit which leaked data about members of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a RaHDIT member told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

"We don't receive threats against us because they don't know who we are. However, our site is under constant DDoS attacks. After leaking of information about the employees of the SBU, there were severe attacks ... We found out IP addresses from which the attacks were carried out, which belonged to the service, the American NSA," the hacker siad.

