WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The US National Security Agency (NSA) has denied allegations by Fox news tv host Tucker Carlson that the NSA had plans to take his program off the air.

"On June 28, 2021, Tucker Carlson alleged that the National Security Agency has been 'monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air,'" the NSA said in a statement.

"This allegation is untrue. Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air," it said.

The NSA said it has a foreign intelligence mission.