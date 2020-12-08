US NSA Says Russian Hackers Targeting Software Used by Pentagon - Advisory

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The US National Security Agency (NSA) on Monday accused Russian hackers of penetrating software used by the Pentagon.

"Russian state-sponsored malicious cyber actors are exploiting a vulnerability in VMware Access and VMware Identity Manager products, allowing the actors access to protected data and abusing federated authentication," an advisory released by the NSA said.

The NSA urged the Department of Defense and other agencies to prioritize mitigation of the vulnerability on affected servers. The exploitation of this vulnerability means that hackers have access to the management interface of the device, it added.

Russia has repeatedly refuted all accusations of state-sponsored hacker attacks on foreign entities.