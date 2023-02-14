US NSC Says Alleged Plan to Destabilize Moldova 'Not Outside Bounds of Russian Behavior'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Alleged plans by Russia to overthrow the government of Moldova would not be atypical behavior for Moscow, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu accused Russia of planning to destabilize the country and force a change of leadership. Moldova allegedly confirmed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claims that Kiev intercepted intelligence on a plan to destabilize Moldovan democracy.

"Deeply concerning reports. Certainly not outside the bounds of Russian behavior," Kirby said during a press briefing, when asked about the reports. "We absolutely stand with the Moldovan government and the Moldovan people."

Sandu called on the Moldovan Parliament to adopt legislation providing Moldovan security officials and prosecutors the necessary tools to combat any threats to the country.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that he was not aware of any plans by Russia to destabilize Moldova.