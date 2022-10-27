US Nuclear Arsenal Aimed at Deterring an Attack on US, Allies - Pentagon Chief

The fundamental role of the United States' nuclear arsenal is to deter an attack on the homeland or against its allies so long as nuclear weapons exist, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The fundamental role of the United States' nuclear arsenal is to deter an attack on the homeland or against its allies so long as nuclear weapons exist, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"The Nuclear Posture Review reaffirms that as long as nuclear weapons exists, the fundamental role of US nuclear weapons is to deter nuclear attack on the United States, our allies and our partners," Austin said after announcing the new National Defense Strategy.