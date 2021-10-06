UrduPoint.com

US Nuclear Arsenal Had 3,750 Warheads In 2020, Down 88% Since Cold War Peak - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 54 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The US State Department on Tuesday released a fact sheet giving an updated count of the country's nuclear stockpile, which as of September 2020 sat at 3,750 warheads - down 88% since its 1967 height of 31,255.

"As of September 2020, the U.S. stockpile of nuclear warheads consisted of 3,750 warheads.

This number represents an approximate 88 percent reduction in the stockpile from its maximum (31,255) at the end of fiscal year 1967, and an approximate 83 percent reduction from its level (22,217) when the Berlin Wall fell in late 1989," the fact sheet said.

The US dismantled 184 warheads in 2020 according to the fact sheet, bringing the total number of warheads dismantled since 1994 to 11,683.

The State Department added that increasing the transparency of states' nuclear stockpiles is important to nonproliferation and disarmament efforts, including commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

