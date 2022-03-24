UrduPoint.com

US Nuclear Center In Los Alamos Oversaw Biological Program In Ukraine - Moscow

March 24, 2022

The US Los Alamos National Laboratory was among scientific curators of the military-biological program in Ukraine, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The US Los Alamos National Laboratory was among scientific curators of the military-biological program in Ukraine, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Thursday.

"The scale of the program is impressive.

In addition to the military department, the US Agency for International Development, the George Soros Foundation, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention were directly involved in its implementation. Scientific supervision is carried out by leading research organizations, including the Los Alamos National Laboratory, which develops nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project," Kirillov told reporters.

