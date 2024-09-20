Open Menu

US Nuclear Plant Three Mile Island To Reopen, Sell Power To Microsoft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM

US nuclear plant Three Mile Island to reopen, sell power to Microsoft

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) US nuclear plant Three Mile Island, the site of the worst nuclear accident in American history, is to restart operations in a deal to sell power to Microsoft, Constellation Energy said Friday.

The firm announced the 20-year deal would involve the restart of the Unit 1 reactor, "which operated at industry-leading levels of safety and reliability for decades before being shut down for economic reasons exactly five years ago today."

The Unit 1 reactor was not involved in the 1979 partial nuclear meltdown at the site in Pennsylvania.

US media reported that microsoft will harness the energy to fuel its AI capabilities, a rapidly growing sector that requires large amounts of power.

