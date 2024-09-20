Open Menu

US Nuclear Plant Three Mile Island To Reopen To Power Microsoft

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 07:40 PM

US nuclear plant Three Mile Island to reopen to power Microsoft

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Three Mile Island, the site of America's worst nuclear accident, will restart operations to provide power to Microsoft, Constellation Energy announced Friday.

The 20-year agreement involves restarting Unit 1, which "operated at industry-leading levels of safety and reliability for decades before being shut down for economic reasons exactly five years ago," the company said in a statement.

Unit 1 was not involved in the 1979 partial nuclear meltdown at the Pennsylvania site.

Before its premature retirement in 2019, the plant could power over 800,000 average homes.

microsoft will use this energy to support power grids in the mid-Atlantic states around Washington DC, a region considered an internet crossroads.

Related Topics

Accident Internet Washington Nuclear Company SITE 2019 Agreement

Recent Stories

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

2 hours ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

9 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

11 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

23 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago

More Stories From World