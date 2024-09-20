US Nuclear Plant Three Mile Island To Reopen To Power Microsoft
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Three Mile Island, the site of America's worst nuclear accident, will restart operations to provide power to Microsoft, Constellation Energy announced Friday.
The 20-year agreement involves restarting Unit 1, which "operated at industry-leading levels of safety and reliability for decades before being shut down for economic reasons exactly five years ago," the company said in a statement.
Unit 1 was not involved in the 1979 partial nuclear meltdown at the Pennsylvania site.
Before its premature retirement in 2019, the plant could power over 800,000 average homes.
microsoft will use this energy to support power grids in the mid-Atlantic states around Washington DC, a region considered an internet crossroads.
Recent Stories
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
More Stories From World
-
Netanyahu to delay departure for US due to security situation in north: Israeli official11 minutes ago
-
Top Hezbollah commander 'killed' in Israel strike21 minutes ago
-
Iraq militant killed in Syria strike blamed on Israel31 minutes ago
-
India in box seat after Bumrah takes four against Bangladesh31 minutes ago
-
Third of Burundi mpox cases in children under five: UN1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka lead by 202 in first New Zealand Test2 hours ago
-
US nuclear plant Three Mile Island to reopen, sell power to Microsoft2 hours ago
-
Third of Burundi mpox cases in children under five: UN2 hours ago
-
India in box seat after Bumrah takes four against Bangladesh3 hours ago
-
France poised to finally get new govt3 hours ago
-
Kyiv restricts officials' use of Telegram over security concerns4 hours ago
-
Bulgarian firm not linked to deadly devices sent to Hezbollah: govt4 hours ago