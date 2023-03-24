UrduPoint.com

US Nuclear Power Plant Reports New Radioactive Water Leak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) A new leakage of radioactive water took place at the US's Monticello nuclear generating plant, Xcel Energy, the power plant's operating company, said, adding that the leakage was localized.

In November, a leak was identified at the power plant. According to media, 400,000 gallons of radioactive water were released into the environment. Although the operating company said that the leak posed no risk to the public or the environment, it decided to power the plant down in order to fully repair it. The new leak was identified during repairs on Wednesday.

" ... monitoring equipment at the plant Wednesday indicated a small amount of new water from the original leak had reached the groundwater .

.. The new leakage ” anticipated to be in the hundreds of gallons, a much smaller amount of water than previously leaked ” will not materially increase the amount of tritium the company is working to recover and does not pose any risk to health or the environment," Xcel Energy said in a statement.

The company added that tritium is a compound that is naturally present in the environment and emits low levels of radiation, comparable to those of "everyday materials people use and the food we all eat."

The leaked water remains within the territory of the facility. The schedule for the resumption of the plant's work has not been determined yet, but refueling process and the repairs require that the plant does not operate for some time.

