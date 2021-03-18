US Nuclear Power Tops Coal Generated Electricity for First Time in 2020 - Energy Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Electricity generated at US nuclear power plants topped power produced from coal for the first time in 2020, reflecting a multi-year decline in the use of coal, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Thursday.

"Last year marked the first time that coal was not the largest or second-largest source of annual electricity generation in the United States since at least 1949," the report said.

US coal-fired electricity generated a total of 774 million megawatthours (MWh) in 2020, which is less than both natural gas-fired (1.6 billion MWh) and nuclear-powered generation (790 million MWh), the report said.

Coal-fired electricity generation in the United States has steadily decreased since 2008 as utilities retire old coal plants while converting newer facilities to other fuels, especially natural gas, the report added.

In the near term, however, coal is expected to top nuclear as an electricity source as rising natural gas prices make coal more cost competitive, according to the report.

In 2020 and 2021, the report predicted US coal-fired electricity generation will actually increase, bucking a long-run trend.

Reducing the use of coal is a prominent target of the Biden administration to combat climate change, while safety concerns continue to limit construction of emission free nuclear plants as older facilities retire.