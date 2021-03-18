UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Nuclear Power Tops Coal Generated Electricity For First Time In 2020 - Energy Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

US Nuclear Power Tops Coal Generated Electricity for First Time in 2020 - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Electricity generated at US nuclear power plants topped power produced from coal for the first time in 2020, reflecting a multi-year decline in the use of coal, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Thursday.

"Last year marked the first time that coal was not the largest or second-largest source of annual electricity generation in the United States since at least 1949," the report said.

US coal-fired electricity generated a total of 774 million megawatthours (MWh) in 2020, which is less than both natural gas-fired (1.6 billion MWh) and nuclear-powered generation (790 million MWh), the report said.

Coal-fired electricity generation in the United States has steadily decreased since 2008 as utilities retire old coal plants while converting newer facilities to other fuels, especially natural gas, the report added.

In the near term, however, coal is expected to top nuclear as an electricity source as rising natural gas prices make coal more cost competitive, according to the report.

In 2020 and 2021, the report predicted US coal-fired electricity generation will actually increase, bucking a long-run trend.

Reducing the use of coal is a prominent target of the Biden administration to combat climate change, while safety concerns continue to limit construction of emission free nuclear plants as older facilities retire.

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear United States Gas 2020 From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 149,135

36 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

51 minutes ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

57 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

1 hour ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery launches new public prog ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.