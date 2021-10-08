US Nuclear-Powered Submarine Struck Object In Indo-Pacific Waters - Pentagon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) A US Navy nuclear-powered submarine stuck an object while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region and there are no life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, the Pacific Fleet Public Affairs Office said on Thursday.
"The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of Oct. 2, while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. The safety of the crew remains the Navy's top priority. There are no life threatening injuries," the Pacific Fleet Public Affairs Office said in a statement.