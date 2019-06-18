US Nuclear Security Agency Must Enhance Plan for Managing Explosive Materials - Watchdog

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The US National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) needs to develop a uniform set of standards for private contractors who make explosives used to detonate nuclear weapons, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a new report on Monday.

"NNSA's Energetic Materials Enterprise Manager, in consultation with members of NNSA's Energetics Coordinating Committee, should, as the agency revises its Defense Programs Strategic Plan for Energetic Materials, include fully developed elements of an effective strategic plan, such as a clearly identified mission statement and performance goals that are quantifiable, set time frames for completion, and list responsible parties to carry out specific activities for all strategic goals," the report said.

The report noted that the NNSA recently issued a plan to deal with deteriorating conditions in many labs that supply the explosives and a dwindling supply of the materials, but failed to include measurable performance goals to evaluate the effectiveness of agency efforts.

A nuclear weapon powered by a fissile material such as uranium or plutonium requires a precisely regulated explosive charge to set off an chain reaction among individual atoms that produces a nuclear explosion with the resulting mushroom cloud.

The GAO report comes amid a US effort to modernize the nation's existing nuclear arsenal.