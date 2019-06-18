UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Nuclear Security Agency Must Enhance Plan For Managing Explosive Materials - Watchdog

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

US Nuclear Security Agency Must Enhance Plan for Managing Explosive Materials - Watchdog

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The US National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) needs to develop a uniform set of standards for private contractors who make explosives used to detonate nuclear weapons, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a new report on Monday.

"NNSA's Energetic Materials Enterprise Manager, in consultation with members of NNSA's Energetics Coordinating Committee, should, as the agency revises its Defense Programs Strategic Plan for Energetic Materials, include fully developed elements of an effective strategic plan, such as a clearly identified mission statement and performance goals that are quantifiable, set time frames for completion, and list responsible parties to carry out specific activities for all strategic goals," the report said.

The report noted that the NNSA recently issued a plan to deal with deteriorating conditions in many labs that supply the explosives and a dwindling supply of the materials, but failed to include measurable performance goals to evaluate the effectiveness of agency efforts.

A nuclear weapon powered by a fissile material such as uranium or plutonium requires a precisely regulated explosive charge to set off an chain reaction among individual atoms that produces a nuclear explosion with the resulting mushroom cloud.

The GAO report comes amid a US effort to modernize the nation's existing nuclear arsenal.

Related Topics

Nuclear Gao Enterprise All Government Arsenal Weapon

Recent Stories

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

8 minutes ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

8 minutes ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

8 minutes ago

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi Dies Aged ..

8 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Halle results - collated

8 minutes ago

Bangladesh v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.