UrduPoint.com

US Nuclear Security Laboratory Says Fire Broke Out At Facility, Situation Under Control

Published February 23, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) A fire broke out and was contained by personnel at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Tennessee, which engages in nuclear science for national security purposes, the complex said on Wednesday.

"At approximately 9:15 a.m.

, one of the Y-12 production buildings had a fire in a hood," the complex said in a statement. "Personnel have determined the event is contained to the production building."

All evacuated personnel are accounted for and no injuries or contaminations have been reported, the statement said.

There are no off-site impacts from the incident, the complex also said.

