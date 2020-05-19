UrduPoint.com
US Nuclear Weapons Deployment To Poland To Aggravate Russia-NATO Relations - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:54 PM

The United States' claims of the possible redeployment of nuclear weapons from Germany to Poland could make the relations between Russia and NATO more complicated, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The United States' claims of the possible redeployment of nuclear weapons from Germany to Poland could make the relations between Russia and NATO more complicated, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

This came as a comment to US Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher's Tweet, saying that US nuclear weapons could be transported from Germany to Poland.

"We hope that Washington and Warsaw are aware of the dangerous character of such statements, which escalate the relations between Russia and NATO, which are going through a touch period anyway, and also endanger the material basis of European safety, which is already undermined by US' unilateral moves, first of all, its withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty," Zakharova said.

"US warheads return to the US territory could be a real contribution to strengthening the European security. Russia has done this a long time ago, it has returned all the nuclear weapons to its national territory," the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman added.

