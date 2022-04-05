US Nuclear Weapons Must Be Returned From Non-Nuclear Countries - Polyanskiy

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russia calls for the return of US nuclear weapons from non-nuclear countries to US territory, the infrastructure for their deployment in Europe must be eliminated, Dmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, said at a meeting of the UN Disarmament Commission.

"In violation of the obligations under the NPT, American non-strategic nuclear weapons are retained on the territory of certain non-nuclear European countries, such weapons and their delivery means are being modernized, and NATO's so-called 'joint nuclear missions' continue, which assume the involvement of non-nuclear members of the alliance in training in the handling of nuclear weapons and their use," Polyanskiy said.

"It is necessary to stop this practice, return nuclear weapons to the national territory of their owner and eliminate the infrastructure for their deployment in Europe," he said.