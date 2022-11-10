US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This Winter to End Conflict - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The United States is nudging Ukraine to entertain the idea of entering negotiations with Russia this winter to end the ongoing conflict given that it doubts Kiev can achieve all its goals on the battlefield, NBC New reported on Wednesday.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior Ukrainian officials last week raised the need for a diplomatic solution to the conflict and emphasized that Kiev's leverage in any potential talks with Moscow would be strengthened, the report said.

However, the report was unclear about how such leverage would be strengthened.

Several US and Western officials believe neither Ukraine or Russia will be able to win control over the whole country and want both sides to enter negotiations this winter as combat operations are expected to slow down, the report said.

Moreover, Western defense officials doubt Ukraine can remove Russian troops from occupied areas, the report said.

The United States and its allies are considering having Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mediate potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia this winter, and Erdogan has already showed willingness to serve in that role, the report added.

In event negotiations do seem possible, the United States and its allies will want to avoid being seen as pushing Ukraine into negotiations with Russia, especially if that means formally recognizing former Ukrainian territory as Russian territory, according to the report.