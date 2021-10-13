UrduPoint.com

US' Nuland Praises 'Productive' Talks At Russian Presidential Administration

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 03:46 PM

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland described her meetings at the Russian presidential administration as "very productive."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland described her meetings at the Russian presidential administration as "very productive."

"Very productive, thank you," Nuland told RIA Novosti on Wednesday, as she was leaving the building where she was supposed to meet with Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

