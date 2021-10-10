US' Nuland to Meet With Russian Deputy Foreign Minister in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Victoria Nuland, the US under secretary of state for political affairs, will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov during her trip to Moscow early next week, a Russian ministerial spokeswoman said Saturday.

"She will hold talks with Foreign Ministry officials.

She has talks planned with Mr. Ryabkov," Maria Zakharova told a Saturday night show.

Nuland will arrive in Moscow on Monday for a three-day visit. The Department of State said she will meet with senior Russian officials and other interlocutors to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues. She will fly to Beirut on Thursday and to London on Friday.