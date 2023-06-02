UrduPoint.com

US Nurse Denied Several Requests To Take Sick Migrant Child To Hospital Before Death - CBP

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 07:30 AM

US Nurse Denied Several Requests to Take Sick Migrant Child to Hospital Before Death - CBP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) An ongoing Federal investigation into the death of a migrant child while in US custody found that a nurse denied multiple requests to take the sick 8-year-old girl to the hospital prior to her death, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a press release.

"Between the time the family arrived at Harlingen Station on the evening of May 14 and the early morning hours of May 17, CBP contracted medical personnel reported having approximately nine encounters with the girl and her mother, who complained of fever, flu-like symptoms, and pain ...The nurse practitioner also reported denying three or four requests from the girl's mother for an ambulance to be called or for her to be taken to the hospital," the release said on Thursday.

CBP contracted medical personnel administered Oseltamivir to the child as prescribed and treated her fever with a combination of ice packs, fever-reducing medications and a cold shower, the release said.

According to the release, despite the child's condition, her mother's concerns and the series of treatments required to manage her condition, contracted medical personnel did not transfer the 8-year-old to a local hospital for better care.

The migrant girl appeared to have experienced what appeared to be a seizer and was taken to a local hospital where she was declared dead, the release said.

CBP's review, the release added, found that none of the agency's contracted medical personnel or US Border Patrol personnel who interacted with the girl, or her mother, were aware she suffered from sickle cell anemia or had a history of congenital heart disease.

CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility continues to investigate the child's death while in the agency's care on May 17 along the Texas-Mexico border, the release said.

