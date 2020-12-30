US Nurse Tests Positive for COVD-19 One Week After Vaccination - Reports

An ICU nurse in California tested positive for COVID-19 eight days after he received a vaccine developed by Pfizer, the ABC 10News reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) An ICU nurse in California tested positive for COVID-19 eight days after he received a vaccine developed by Pfizer, the ABC 10News reported on Tuesday.

On December 18, the 45-years-old nurse named Matthew wrote on his Facebook page that he got vaccinated. He revealed later that he suffered no side effects except for a pain in his arm for one day.

Six days later, on Christmas Eve, the man felt sick after his shift and experienced muscle pains and fatigue. Matthew then decided to get tested and his result came back positive, the broadcaster reported. As of now, the conditions of the coronavirus-positive nurse have improved.

"It's not unexpected at all.

If you work through the numbers, this is exactly what we'd expect to happen if someone was exposed," Dr. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers in San Diego, said, as quoted by ABC 10News.

According to the expert, the nurse likely contracted COVID-19 before the vaccination but did not rule out the opposite.

"We know from the vaccine clinical trials that it's going to take about 10 to 14 days for you to start to develop protection from the vaccine," Ramers added.

The expert also said that he knows about other similar cases, meaning that the pandemic will not go away instantly even if vaccines are available.