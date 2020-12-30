UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Nurse Tests Positive For COVD-19 One Week After Vaccination - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:28 PM

US Nurse Tests Positive for COVD-19 One Week After Vaccination - Reports

An ICU nurse in California tested positive for COVID-19 eight days after he received a vaccine developed by Pfizer, the ABC 10News reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) An ICU nurse in California tested positive for COVID-19 eight days after he received a vaccine developed by Pfizer, the ABC 10News reported on Tuesday.

On December 18, the 45-years-old nurse named Matthew wrote on his Facebook page that he got vaccinated. He revealed later that he suffered no side effects except for a pain in his arm for one day.

Six days later, on Christmas Eve, the man felt sick after his shift and experienced muscle pains and fatigue. Matthew then decided to get tested and his result came back positive, the broadcaster reported. As of now, the conditions of the coronavirus-positive nurse have improved.

"It's not unexpected at all.

If you work through the numbers, this is exactly what we'd expect to happen if someone was exposed," Dr. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers in San Diego, said, as quoted by ABC 10News.

According to the expert, the nurse likely contracted COVID-19 before the vaccination but did not rule out the opposite.

"We know from the vaccine clinical trials that it's going to take about 10 to 14 days for you to start to develop protection from the vaccine," Ramers added.

The expert also said that he knows about other similar cases, meaning that the pandemic will not go away instantly even if vaccines are available.

Related Topics

Christmas Facebook Man San Diego December Christian Family All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Realme leapfrogged growth in 2020 with its 50 mill ..

11 minutes ago

Sports shines as Dubai celebrates ‘World’s Coo ..

19 minutes ago

Gas suspension: CNG stations to remain closed in S ..

23 minutes ago

Ajman Police extends 50 percent discount on traffi ..

31 minutes ago

Canadian Prime Minister Expresses Support to Victi ..

3 minutes ago

National COVID positivity reaches 5.92 percent; 2, ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.