US Nursing Home Data Shows 22 COVID-19 Cases in 14,765 Vaccinated Residents - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Twenty-two of nearly 15,000 staff and residents at 78 Chicago senior care facilities contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to a report published by the US Centers for Disease Control on Thursday.

"Nearly two thirds (14 of 22; 64%) of persons with breakthrough infections were asymptomatic; two residents were hospitalized because of COVID-19, and one died," the report said.

The report examined data from a three-month period ending on March 31, 2021. During the investigation period, an estimated 7,931 SNF residents and 6,834 staff members received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 627 confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections were identified across 75 of the 78 Chicago-based skilled nursing facilities. However, COVID-19 cases contracted more than 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine - the threshold for full immunity - totaled 22, with zero cases of facility-associated secondary transmission, the report said.

Nevertheless, the report recommended that nursing homes continue to quarantine staff and residents after close contact with an infected person because it remains unknown whether vaccinated asymptomatic persons can transmit the disease.