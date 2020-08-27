UrduPoint.com
US Nursing Homes Receive Additional $2.5Bln In COVID-19 Assistance - Health Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) More than 15,000 nursing homes in the United States have received almost $2.5 billion supplementing the $4.9 billion allotted to battle the novel coronavirus outbreaks that was approved in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a press release on Thursday.

"This distribution of almost $2.5 billion in additional funding to over 15,000 nursing homes nationwide supplements the $4.9 billion that was previously distributed to skilled nursing facilities," the release said.

The HHS said it plans to distributing another $2 billion to nursing homes later this fall based on certain performance indicators that will be shared in the future.

Nursing homes are considered high risk environments that have been disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus because of residents' advanced ages and increased vulnerability of underlying medical conditions common among the elderly, the release said.

HHS also announced a new partnership with more than 15,000 nursing homes to train staff on how to keep facilities free of of the novel coronavirus and how to cope with an infestation.

More Stories From World

