UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US' Nvidia Seals $40Bln Deal With Japan's SoftBank To Buy UK Tech Company Arm Holdings

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

US' Nvidia Seals $40Bln Deal With Japan's SoftBank to Buy UK Tech Company Arm Holdings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) California-based multinational tech company Nvidia and Japan's SoftBank Group (SBG) have made a $40 billion deal under which the former is set to purchase UK software design company Arm Holdings, Nvidia said in a statement on Monday.

"NVIDIA and SoftBank Group Corp. (SBG) today announced a definitive agreement under which NVIDIA will acquire Arm Limited from SBG and the SoftBank Vision Fund (together, "SoftBank") in a transaction valued at $40 billion," the statement read.

Once the deal goes through, Arm will retain its UK headquarters and operate as a division of Nvidia. For its part, Nvidia is expected to build a new research center to work with Arm to develop artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

"AI is the most powerful technology force of our time and has launched a new wave of computing," Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of Nvidia, said as cited in the press release, adding that, "Our combination will create a company fabulously positioned for the age of AI.

"

Under the terms of the deal with the SoftBank, Nvidia will pay a total of $21.5 billion in shares and $12 billion in cash, of which $2 billion will be paid during the signing.

The US company is now set to go through a long process of paperwork and approvals by regulators in four countries at once ” the United Kingdom, China, the United States and the European Union. It will take about 18 months, according to Nvidia.

Nvidia Corporation was founded in 1993. It designs graphics processing units for the gaming and professional markets.

Arm Holdings, established in 1990 with its global headquarters in Cambridge, is a semiconductor and software design company that designs and licenses technologies for chips in Android smartphones and iPhones.

Related Topics

Technology China European Union Company Cambridge United Kingdom Japan United States Market From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Local Press: The UAE will not leave People of Dete ..

37 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 September 2020

52 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Pro League reviews 2020-2030 strategic plan

9 hours ago

DSOA rolls out smart helmet for security personnel

11 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to lift ban on international flights ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.