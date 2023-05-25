UrduPoint.com

US Oath Keeper Rhodes Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For Role In January 6 Riot - Reports

May 25, 2023

US Oath Keeper Rhodes Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Role in January 6 Riot - Reports

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Politico reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Politico reported on Thursday.

Rhodes' sentencing is the longest any convicted individual has received for Federal offenses connected to the events at the Capitol on January 6, the report said.

In November, Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy and evidence tampering in connection to the January 6 events.

Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump said that he would most likely pardon the participants in the January 6 protest who have been convicted of federal offenses if he won the 2024 presidential election.

The US Department of Justice said at least 1,000 people in nearly all 50 US states had been arrested for crimes related to the events at the US Capitol, which the government contends sought to disrupt a joint session of Congress to document and count the electoral votes that would determine the 2020 US presidential election.

