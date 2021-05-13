UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Objected To UN Security Council Meeting On Israeli-Palestinian Conflict - Source

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 10:00 PM

US Objected to UN Security Council Meeting on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The United States objected to convening on Friday a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the violence between Israel and the Palestinians, a UN source told Sputnik.

"The US objected to the meeting on Friday on the situation in the area of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the source said.

The public meeting was requested by Norway, China and Tunisia, but will not be held "because members could not reach consensus," the press office of China's mission to the UN told Sputnik earlier.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel China Norway Tunisia United States

Recent Stories

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

2 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslim ..

4 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders provision of Eid breakfast m ..

5 hours ago

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

5 hours ago

Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the pa ..

5 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.