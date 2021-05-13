US Objected to UN Security Council Meeting on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The United States objected to convening on Friday a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the violence between Israel and the Palestinians, a UN source told Sputnik.

"The US objected to the meeting on Friday on the situation in the area of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the source said.

The public meeting was requested by Norway, China and Tunisia, but will not be held "because members could not reach consensus," the press office of China's mission to the UN told Sputnik earlier.