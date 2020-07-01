US Objective Not to Extend UN Arms Embargo on Iran for Short Period of Time - Pompeo

The goal of the United States is not to prolong the UN arms embargo imposed on Iran for a short period of time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The goal of the United States is not to prolong the UN arms embargo imposed on Iran for a short period of time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"First of all, our objective is not to extend the arms embargo for... a sort period of time," Pompeo said.