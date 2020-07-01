UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Objective Not To Extend UN Arms Embargo On Iran For Short Period Of Time - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:49 PM

US Objective Not to Extend UN Arms Embargo on Iran for Short Period of Time - Pompeo

The goal of the United States is not to prolong the UN arms embargo imposed on Iran for a short period of time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The goal of the United States is not to prolong the UN arms embargo imposed on Iran for a short period of time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"First of all, our objective is not to extend the arms embargo for... a sort period of time," Pompeo said.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran United States All Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

20 minutes ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

20 minutes ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

35 minutes ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

50 minutes ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

1 hour ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.