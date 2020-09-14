UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Objects To Iran's Lawsuit Over Treaty Violation, Cites Threatening Behavior - US Agent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:34 PM

US Objects to Iran's Lawsuit Over Treaty Violation, Cites Threatening Behavior - US Agent

The United States objects to Iran's claim of the Amity Treaty violation, it saw Iran's behavior as a threat, the US representative told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The United States objects to Iran's claim of the Amity Treaty violation, it saw Iran's behavior as a threat, the US representative told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday.

In 2018, Iran filed a lawsuit against the United States, claiming that Washington broke the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights by re-imposing nuclear sanctions against Tehran.

I turn now to our task at this hearing, to underscore he reasons why Iran's application requires dismissal at this preliminary stage. It is well know that the United States has long considered Iran's conducts to present a grave threat to US national security and the safety and security of US nationals and interests as well as to the security of our regional allies," the US attorney said.

The treaty is no longer in force and Iran's chosen subject of the lawsuit does not fall within the treaty, the lawyer said.

Related Topics

Hearing Iran Washington Nuclear Tehran United States 2018 Court

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court issues notice to PPRA seeking ..

1 minute ago

Kashmiris continue to be subjected to police viole ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court disposes of illegal recruitment in S ..

1 minute ago

145 development schemes completed with Rs 1bln

1 minute ago

Provision of jobs through industrialization govt's ..

5 minutes ago

Waste Disposal at Abandoned Siberian Plant Prompts ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.