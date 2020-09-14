(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The United States objects to Iran's claim of the Amity Treaty violation, it saw Iran's behavior as a threat, the US representative told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday.

In 2018, Iran filed a lawsuit against the United States, claiming that Washington broke the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights by re-imposing nuclear sanctions against Tehran.

I turn now to our task at this hearing, to underscore he reasons why Iran's application requires dismissal at this preliminary stage. It is well know that the United States has long considered Iran's conducts to present a grave threat to US national security and the safety and security of US nationals and interests as well as to the security of our regional allies," the US attorney said.

The treaty is no longer in force and Iran's chosen subject of the lawsuit does not fall within the treaty, the lawyer said.