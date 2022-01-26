UrduPoint.com

US Obligated To Test Diplomatic Path On Ukraine, Prefers Peaceful Resolution - Blinken

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 11:40 PM

US Obligated to Test Diplomatic Path on Ukraine, Prefers Peaceful Resolution - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States has an obligation to test the diplomatic path to resolve the Ukraine crisis peacefully, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We have an obligation to test that proposition to pursue the diplomatic path, to leave no diplomatic stone unturned because for sure it's far preferable to resolve these differences peacefully," Blinken said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine United States

Recent Stories

Governor Sarwar administers oath to newly elected ..

Governor Sarwar administers oath to newly elected MUJ office-bearers

55 minutes ago
 German Intelligence Warns Firms About Chinese Cybe ..

German Intelligence Warns Firms About Chinese Cyberspying

55 minutes ago
 Another Group of Russian Embassy Staff Leaving on ..

Another Group of Russian Embassy Staff Leaving on Wednesday After US Demands - A ..

55 minutes ago
 Western media highlights persecution of minorities ..

Western media highlights persecution of minorities in India: Dr Moeed

55 minutes ago
 European Parliament Delegation to Visit Ukraine Fr ..

European Parliament Delegation to Visit Ukraine From January 30 to February 2

55 minutes ago
 Moscow Received US Response to Proposals on Securi ..

Moscow Received US Response to Proposals on Security Guarantees - Foreign Minist ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>