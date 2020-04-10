UrduPoint.com
US Obligates $122Mln To Rebuild Damaged Buildings In Puerto Rico - FEMA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Obligates $122Mln to Rebuild Damaged Buildings in Puerto Rico - FEMA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The US has obligated $122 million to rebuild buildings in Puerto Rico that were damaged by recent hurricanes and an earthquake, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said in the press release.

"This will be a banner year for recovery efforts on the island. We have set the bar high and these obligations are proof of the extraordinary work that is taking place every day to help rebuild a more resilient Puerto Rico," Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands Alex Amparo said in the release on Thursday.

In the last 30 days, a total of 48 projects to repair buildings including structural components, electrical systems, inventory replacement and equipment were approved. This is the largest number of projects obligated under this category of Public Assistance in a single month so far, the release said.

The $122 million apparently applies to 215 projects approved since back-to-back hurricanes Irma and Maria flattened much of the island's infrastructure in 2017 followed by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake earlier this year.

FEMA has also been enlisted to provide assistance to states impacted by the coronavirus, but aid detailed in the release appeared unrelated to the pandemic.

The Trump administration has faced criticism for the slow pace of disaster recovery aid to the US island territory, with critics noting the federal government has been more generous with assistance for states and cities on the US mainland hit by natural disasters.

