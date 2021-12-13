- Home
- US Obsessed With Alleged Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Moscow Has No Such Plans - Ryabkov
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 12:37 PM
The United States is strangely obsessed with the topic of an alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine, there is no such a thing and cannot be, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik
"The Americans are inexplicably fixated on the idea that there is a threat of a 'Russian invasion' of Ukraine.
This is not the case and cannot be. And what we are doing on our territory simply does not concern them, they have neither the moral nor the political right to raise the issue," Ryabkov said.
During last week's virtual meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Joe Biden that Russian troops are deployed on the Russian territory and do not pose a threat to anyone, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.