UrduPoint.com

US Obsessed With Alleged Russian Invasion Of Ukraine, Moscow Has No Such Plans - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 12:37 PM

US Obsessed With Alleged Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Moscow Has No Such Plans - Ryabkov

The United States is strangely obsessed with the topic of an alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine, there is no such a thing and cannot be, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The United States is strangely obsessed with the topic of an alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine, there is no such a thing and cannot be, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"The Americans are inexplicably fixated on the idea that there is a threat of a 'Russian invasion' of Ukraine.

This is not the case and cannot be. And what we are doing on our territory simply does not concern them, they have neither the moral nor the political right to raise the issue," Ryabkov said.

During last week's virtual meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Joe Biden that Russian troops are deployed on the Russian territory and do not pose a threat to anyone, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin United States Moral

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Calls for Emergency Humanita ..

OIC Secretary General Calls for Emergency Humanitarian Aid for Cameroonian and S ..

23 minutes ago
 Japan's golden oldie 'King Kazu' eager to play on ..

Japan's golden oldie 'King Kazu' eager to play on at 54

6 minutes ago
 Russian Orthodox Gymnasium Graduate Stages Explosi ..

Russian Orthodox Gymnasium Graduate Stages Explosion in Educational Facility - A ..

6 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Condemns Terrorist Bus Attac ..

OIC Secretary General Condemns Terrorist Bus Attack in Northwest Nigeria

24 minutes ago
 Secretary General Receives Kuwait’s Consul Gener ..

Secretary General Receives Kuwait’s Consul General and Permanent Representativ ..

24 minutes ago
 OIC Reaffirms its Support for the Policy of Neutra ..

OIC Reaffirms its Support for the Policy of Neutrality and its Contribution to P ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.