US Obsessed With Sanctions, Trying to Break Disobedient N.Korea - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The United States, in its desire to break disobedient Pyongyang, is obsessed with sanctions and is only escalating the situation around the Korean Peninsula, Director of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry Pyotr Ilyichev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In its desire to break the disobedient North Koreans, it is absolutely obsessed with sanctions - both UN and its own, which have nothing to do with international legitimacy. Political thought does not move in other directions," Ilyichev said.