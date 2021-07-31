US Obstetrician Groups Urge Pregnant Women to Get COVID Vaccine Over Delta Variant Fears

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Two leading American obstetricians' groups have strongly recommended that all pregnant women vaccinate against COVID-19.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) issued a joint appeal to pregnant woman, stating that the vaccination has been proved to be safe during pregnancy by tens of thousands of reports.

"In making the strong recommendation in support of vaccination during pregnancy, both national organizations emphasize concerns about significant increases in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant and the regional low rates of vaccination in states across the country," they said in a Friday statement.

The experts argue that the pregnant are especially vulnerable to severe complications and death from COVID-19, however, only 22% of pregnant women in the US have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.