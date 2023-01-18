UrduPoint.com

US Occupational Safety Agency Fines Amazon For Workplace Violations - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 10:58 PM

US Occupational Safety Agency Fines Amazon for Workplace Violations - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued citations and fined Amazon more than $60,000 for workplace violations that endangered the health and safety of employees at three facilities, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"These citations are for... Amazon's failure to furnish a place of employment which was free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The citations explained that employees at the facilities in New Windsor, New York; Waukegan, Illinois; and Deltona, Florida were exposed to ergonomic hazards which put them at high risk for lower back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders, the release said.

"These hazards resulted from the high frequency with which workers are required to lift packages and other items; the heavy weight of the items; awkward postures, such as twisting, bending, and long reaches while lifting; and long hours required to complete assigned tasks," the release said.

OSHA staff visited and inspected the three Amazon facilities and cited Amazon for exposing workers to the danger of being struck by falling boxes filled with merchandise, the release added.

These citations came after OSHA conducted six workplace safety inspections at Amazon warehouses beginning in mid-July and early August 2022 and issued citations, according to the release.

