UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US October Manufacturing Growth Beats Expectations: Survey

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:57 PM

US October manufacturing growth beats expectations: survey

US manufacturing grew beyond expectations in October, as orders rose and employment began expanding again, according to an industry survey released Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :US manufacturing grew beyond expectations in October, as orders rose and employment began expanding again, according to an industry survey released Monday.

At 59.3 percent, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing index was the highest in more than two years.

The index also marked the sixth consecutive month of growth after plunging following the business shutdowns in March of to stop the coronavirus.

While new orders led the growth with a 7.7 point increase to 67.9 percent, employment crossed the 50-percent threshold indicating expansion for the first time since July 2019 with a reading of 53.2 percent.

Inventories also passed the key figure, climbing 4.8 points to 51.9 percent, ISM said.

But customers' inventories contracted slightly to 36.7 percent, its lowest level in more than a decade which is "considered a positive for future production," the survey's chair Timothy R. Fiore said.

"Manufacturing performed well for the third straight month, with demand, consumption and inputs registering growth indicative of a normal expansion cycle," Fiore said.

"While certain industry sectors are experiencing difficulties that will continue in the near term, the overall manufacturing community continues to exceed expectations.

" Of industries surveyed, 15 reported growth, while textile mills and printing and related support activities reported contraction.

"Business levels have just about returned to pre-COVID-19 levels. Our company is remaining conservative with fixed-cost spending, knowing the uncertainties that lie ahead with Covid-19 and its potential impact globally," a miscellaneous manufacturing company told the survey.

However Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics warned that the sector's growth could be eroded amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections across the United States as well as Washington's failure to approve another spending package that would support the economy's recovery.

"Looking ahead, we expect manufacturing's recovery to shift into a lower gear, constrained by the virus's recent resurgence and less generous fiscal support," he said.

"Softening demand, enduring supply chain disruptions, weaker energy activity and heightened uncertainty will depress activity and keep risks heavily tilted to the downside."

Related Topics

Business Washington Company Reading Oxford United States March July October 2019 Textile Industry Employment Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bulgaria police to cover virus ambulance shortage

1 minute ago

FM shares concerns with German counterpart over ri ..

1 minute ago

SSP internal accountability assumes charge

1 minute ago

Bilawal Bhatti discharged from hospital but advise ..

1 minute ago

Russia Wants Good Relations With Germany Despite N ..

6 minutes ago

Roscosmos Confirms Russia Plans to Send 2 Modules ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.