US October Trade Deficit Down 18% to $67.1Bln - Commerce Dept.

The US international trade deficit shrank by 18% to $67.1 billion in October as exports showed signs of rebound in an economy expanding vigorously from the coronavirus pandemic, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday

"The goods and services deficit was $67.1 billion in October, down $14.3 billion from $81.

4 billion in September, revised," the department said in a statement.

Exports were at $223.6 billion in October, some $16.8 billion more than September.

October imports were, meanwhile, at $290.7 billion, growing at a lesser pace of $2.5 billion.

Year-to-date, the US deficit in goods and services was still sharply above 2020 levels, with an increase of $161.7 billion, or 29.7%, from the same time a year ago.

