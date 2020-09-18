UrduPoint.com
US Offered Assange Pardon In Exchange For DNC Leak Sources - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:46 PM

US Congressman Dana Rohrabacher offered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pardon in exchange for revealing source of the Democratic Party leak and made it seem as if President Donald Trump had sanctioned the offer, Assange's lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, told the UK court on Friday at his extradition hearing

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) US Congressman Dana Rohrabacher offered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pardon in exchange for revealing source of the Democratic Party leak and made it seem as if President Donald Trump had sanctioned the offer, Assange's lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, told the UK court on Friday at his extradition hearing.

According to the lawyer, Rohrabacher and Trump ally Charles Johnson invited her to a meeting in August 2017, when Assange was still a refugee in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

"They wanted us to believe they were acting on behalf of the president," Robinson said.

According to the lawyer, Rohrabacher and Jonson said Trump was aware of the meeting.

"They stated that President Trump was aware of and had approved of them coming to meet with Mr Assange to discuss a proposal�and that they would have an audience with the president to discuss the matter on their return to Washington DC," Robinson said.

The offer was for Assange to reveal sources who gave him the documents of the Democratic National Committee.

The US is demanding that Assange, who is serving a prison sentence in the UK for breaching his bail, be extradited on espionage-linked charges.

