US Offering Russia Opportunity to Discuss Security Concerns in Europe - Envoy to UN

The United States is offering Russia an opportunity to discuss its security concerns in Europe, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The United States is offering Russia an opportunity to discuss its security concerns in Europe, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"The United States has been clear.

If this is truly about Russia's security concerns in Europe, we're offering them an opportunity to address these concerns at the negotiating table," Thomas-Greenfield said during a UN Security Council meeting dedicated to threats to international peace and security of Ukraine.

Thomas-Greenfield said this is a test of Russia's good faith in the coming days and weeks regarding "whether they will come to that table and stay at that table until we reach an understanding."