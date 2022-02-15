US Offering Sovereign Loan Guarantee To Ukraine Of Up To $1 Billion - Blinken
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 08:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States is offering Ukraine a sovereign loan guarantee of up to $1 billion.
"The U.S. government is offering a sovereign loan guarantee to Ukraine of up to $1 billion to support its economic reform agenda and continued engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)," Blinken said in a State Department statement.