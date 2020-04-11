US Offers $10 Mln Reward for Info on Hezbollah Commander Muhammad Kawtharani - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for any information about a senior commander of Lebanon's Hezbollah who is allegedly leading Shiite paramilitary forces in Iraq, the State Department said in a notice on Friday.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on the activities, networks, and associates of Muhammad Kawtharani, a senior Hizballah military commander," the notice said.

The State Department alleged that Kawtharani, a member of Hezbollah's Political Council, has taken over the coordinating role of paramilitary forces in Iraq that was previously played by slain Iranian Qods Force commander Qassem Soleimani. US forces killed Soleimani in a drone strike in January.