WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The US State Department said in a press release on Friday that it is offering up to $10 million for any information that will lead to the disruption of Hezbollah's financial networks.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, has a standing reward offer of up to $10 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of the global terrorist organization Lebanese Hezbollah," the release said.