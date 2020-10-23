UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Offers $10Mln For Information On Hezbollah's Financial Networks - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 10:56 PM

US Offers $10Mln for Information on Hezbollah's Financial Networks - State Dept.

The US State Department said in a press release on Friday that it is offering up to $10 million for any information that will lead to the disruption of Hezbollah's financial networks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The US State Department said in a press release on Friday that it is offering up to $10 million for any information that will lead to the disruption of Hezbollah's financial networks.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, has a standing reward offer of up to $10 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of the global terrorist organization Lebanese Hezbollah," the release said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Lead Million

Recent Stories

Govt respects verdicts of Judiciary: MNA

5 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to control rampant population ..

5 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number of Troops in ..

5 minutes ago

Trump After Announcing Israel-Sudan Deal Says Iran ..

5 minutes ago

Rich Countries Denied $5.7 Trillion in Aid to Poor ..

38 minutes ago

Trump Says White House to Host Peace-Signing Cerem ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.