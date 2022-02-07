US Offers $10Mln for Information on Islamic State Leader Behind Kabul Airport Attack

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The United States announced a reward of up to $10 million for information about location of Sanaullah Ghafari, leader of the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISlS-K) terror group (banned in Russia), as well as other terrorists responsible for the attack at the Kabul airport last August, US Department of State said in a statement on Monday.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $10 million each for information leading to the identification or location of ISIS-K leader Sanaullah Ghafari, also known as Shahab al-Muhajir, and for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of those responsible for the August 26, 2021, terrorist attack at the Kabul airport," the statement said.

On August 26, 2021 terrorists launched a suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport, killing at least 185 people - including 13 US service members - and injuring 150 others.